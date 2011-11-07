Arteta: Arsenal beginning to gel as team

Arsene Wenger’s side have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions, and now sit just three points off a top-four place.

The Gunners have endured a tricky start to the season, falling to an embarrassing 8-2 defeat at bitter rivals Manchester United as well as losing to Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham Hotspur.

But, Arteta, 29, who scored in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, believes the club have now turned the corner.

“We have been trying to get everything tight and be more solid," he told the club's official website.

"But now we are on a run, we are keeping it together and getting clean sheets. That's important.

"We have a break now and it leaves you with a really bad sensation if you don't win before one of those. We have 15 days to work with the players and we need to come back very strong."

The former Real Sociedad and Rangers playmaker has welcomed the international break, following a whirlwind start to life at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta joined the Gunners from Everton on transfer deadline day and has since made 12 appearances, scoring two goals.

"I have not had a lot of time to settle," he continued.

"As soon as I came here there was a pressure and we needed to get results. It has not been an easy time but we have got those results in the last two months."

By Ian Woodcock