ASAP Rocky cleared of all charges with one EFL club set to benefit from his freedom

ASAP Rocky was cleared of two firearm charges in the US earlier this week

ASAP Rocky and the EFL, a match made in heaven, right?

Rakim Mayers, 36, may not be known to everyone across the footballing world, but that may all soon be about to change, given his proposed plans to take over at one lowly League Two side.

But after he was involved in a criminal lawsuit in Los Angeles, supporters began to fear the worst, especially given his net worth is estimated to be in the region of $20 million (£15.9m).

So what does ASAP Rocky's freedom mean for one EFL club?

Rocky was accused to have fired a gun at long-time friend Terell Ephron on a Hollywood street on November 6 2021, grazing his knuckles with one of the shots.

He then opened a lawsuit against Mayers, but both charges have now been cleared after a 12-person jury found the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star not guilty.

The lucky recipient of Rocky's rumoured takeover bid is Tranmere Rovers, who are based in the Wirral, Liverpool. Rovers are currently seeking to remain in the fourth tier of English football this season and are managed by former Southampton and Scunthorpe United boss, Nigel Adkins.

Rocky's bid to gain control from current owners the Palios family had fallen quiet following his recent lawsuit but that could all soon be about to change once again, according to news from Sky Sports.

A consortium involving the star who sang 'L$D' and 'Praise The Lord' has moved a step closer with a key facet that Adkins guides Tranmere to safety this season.

Rovers are two points above the bottom two in League Two and have amassed a total of just 28 points this season. They have won just once so far in 2025.

BREAKING: The proposed takeover of Tranmere has moved a step closer following the acquittal of rapper ASAP Rocky on two counts of assault 🚨Rocky, whose legal name is Rakin Athelston Mayers, is expected to be part of a consortium to buy the club from Mark Palios. pic.twitter.com/J5RNRITtNlFebruary 19, 2025

"The first thing to say is the speculation that a deal to buy the club has collapsed is entirely wrong," said Palios when asked about the supposed takeover back in December.

"We are limited by non-disclosure agreements around the sale and that's entirely normal so we're not allowed to put out there what is happening or is not happening.

"We can't communicate freely or give a blow by blow account as to what is happening but part of the delay is that we want the incoming people to add value and increase the potential of the club.

"I think that the parties we are talking to can do that and we'd rather that happened than people just come in and put money into the playing budget or put money into an ego trip or asset strip which has happened to other clubs over the yeas and we don't want to see that."