Asian Cup Preview: Jordan v Iraq

Neither team has much to look back on favourably, struggling for victories heading into the tournament in Australia.

Iraq's last win was in March last year, while Jordan go into the clash in Brisbane on the back of five consecutive losses – and a 10-game winless run.

Radhi Shenaishil has been in charge of 2007 Asian Cup champions Iraq for just over a month, and he has had plenty of work to do.

He took over from Hakeem Shaker, who was sacked in late November following Iraq's dismal showing at the Gulf Cup.

In Saudi Arabia, Iraq scored just one goal and were eliminated in the group stages after managing just one point.

But matters are yet to improve under Shenaishil, with his side failing to win their four games since he took charge.

At Suncorp Stadium, they will at least face a nation they have dominated previously.

In 37 meetings between the two countries, Iraq have tasted success 21 times – with Jordan winning seven and nine finishing in draws.

Veteran Younis Mahmoud will lead Iraq, and the former Al Ahli and Al Gharafa striker will be looking to add to his 51 international goals.

Jordan are given little chance of progressing from Group D, which also includes defending champions Japan and Palestine.

Veteran forwards Abdallah Deeb (20 international goals) and Ahmad Hayel (18) will be relied upon.