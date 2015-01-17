Asian Cup Preview: Uzbekistan v Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia coach Cosmin Olaroiu urged his team to be confident ahead of their crucial Asian Cup clash against Uzbekistan.

The winners in Melbourne on Sunday will join China in progressing from Group B and into the quarter-finals.

China (six points) have beaten both of these teams, leaving them to fight for second place with North Korea bottom.

After his team came from behind to beat North Korea 4-1, Olaroiu said his side were focused on Uzbekistan.

"If we don't have confidence, what are we going to have? It will be different, a different team and a different way to play," he said.

"We need to concentrate now on the next game."

Playing at AAMI Park could be an advantage to the Saudis, who will feature at the venue for their second straight outing.

Uzbekistan have gone from Sydney to Brisbane and now to Melbourne, with Queensland's humid weather perhaps having an impact on their ability to recover.

Veteran defender Anzur Ismailov, speaking after his side went down 2-1 to China, acknowledged the importance of the meeting with Saudi Arabia.

"We must win our next game so we will go and play anyway we have to," he said.

"We play again in three days so we will do everything to win this game."

Without star Nasser Al Shamrani due to injury, Saudi Arabia have looked unremarkable at the tournament so far.

North Korea even threatened a huge upset in Melbourne when they opened the scoring.

Uzbekistan looked well-organised for long periods against China, who eventually proved too good.

Olaroiu will be confident his team can take advantage of an Uzbek side who may be a little weary.

The nations last met in 2010, but the previous two encounters have finished in 4-0 wins to Saudi Arabia.