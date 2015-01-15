Assault charges dropped against Morrison

Assault charges against West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison were dropped at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Morrison was remanded in custody by Manchester and Salford magistrates on July 31, having been charged with the alleged assault of two women aged 19 and 39 at an address in Salford.

The 21-year-old was due to go on trial on January 26.

However, when contacted by Perform, Manchester Crown Court confirmed the case against Morrison had been dropped after the "prosecution offered no evidence".

Morrison has yet to make a Premier League appearance for West Ham this season, his only outing coming in a League Cup defeat to Sheffield United in August.

Reports have linked the midfielder with a move to Lazio in recent weeks.