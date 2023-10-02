Aston Villa 'planning big offer' for Real Madrid midfielder in possible €18m transfer

Aston Villa continue to scour the European market for reinforcements following a successful summer transfer window.

The Birmingham club brought in a number of quality players ahead of the new season, including centre-back Pau Torres and winger Moussa Diaby.

Villa have made a strong start in the Premier League this term, winning five of their seven matches so far and thrashing Brighton 6-1 in an impressive display on Saturday.

The Villans have now won 10 consecutive matches at home in the competition for the first time, with Villa Park a fortress for the club in recent times.

Manager Unai Emery has said that it is his aim to win a trophy with Villa and with the club also in Europe this season, the Basque will be targeting transfers in January.

The presence of Emery and sporting director Monchi means there will be a natural focus on the Spanish market and according to reports in Spain, Villa could look to bring in a midfielder from Real Madrid in the winter window.

Dani Ceballos looks set to be made available by Los Blancos after slipping down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

The impressive form of summer signing Jude Bellingham, plus the presence on the bench of two club legends in Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, has meant first-team opportunities are difficult to come by for the former Real Betis midfielder.

Ceballos, who is still only 27 years old, has made just two appearances in a total of 49 minutes for Los Blancos this term.

And the midfielder already has Premier League experience, having spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal between 2019 and 2021.

The Spanish international could be available for a fee of around €18 million, with Villa reportedly readying 'a big offer' for the midfielder and Madrid unlikely to stand in his way if a suitable bid comes in this winter.

Meanwhile, Villa are also set for talks with Ollie Watkins amid reported interest from Arsenal, with Emery hopeful the in-form striker – who scored a hat-trick against Brighton on Saturday – will sign a new long-term deal at the club.

