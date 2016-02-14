Aston Villa thrashing good for the soul - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool's 6-0 thrashing of Aston Villa as "good for the soul" as they closed the gap to the European places in emphatic fashion on Sunday.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring at Villa Park before James Milner, Emre Can, Divock Origi, Nathaniel Clyne and Kolo Toure completed a demolition job on the Premier League's bottom club.

The win moves Liverpool up to eighth and to within three points of fifth-placed Manchester United, while also giving them a positive goal difference of two.

Klopp was delighted with what could prove to be a valuable victory in his side's campaign.

"We knew about the importance of the game for our situation but for Aston Villa, too," he said. "We saw them play the last few games, they played really good.

"We knew it was not too easy but we got the goals at the right moment - 2-0 at half-time is a good result even when you had a 2-0 lead a week ago and gave it away.

"The only thing you have to do is carry on and make some things better. We came out and again did well, scored more goals, and won 6-0. That doesn't happen too often in a manager's life.

"It was a good game for us, a good result for the soul, for the table and for our goal difference. Everything is good."

Klopp had earlier claimed he would not get carried away with celebrating on the touchline given the impact such a result could have on the morale of Villa and his opposite number Remi Garde.

"I like celebrations but not after 6-0," he told the BBC. "On the other side, someone has a problem.

"I like him and the style they play. We analysed their games recently and they have played football, but we didn't let them."

Sturridge marked his first start in the Premier League since October with his fifth goal in four top-flight matches against Villa and Klopp was thrilled to see the striker make an impact.

He added: "Of course I'm pleased, it's the most important goal in the game. It was a great goal, a great cross and he was in the perfect situation."