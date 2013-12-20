Atalanta out to continue home record against Juve

The two sides meet in Bergamo on Sunday with Atalanta out to spring an upset in their final game before the mid-season break.

Despite sitting 13th in the table, Atalanta have lost just once at home this season in a run that has seen them beat Lazio and claim 1-1 draws with both Inter and Roma.

Juventus have not conceded in an eight-match winning run in Serie A, but Bonaventura is still confident of testing the league leaders.

"It won't be a walk in the park against Juventus," Bonaventura told Corriere dello Sport.

"I expect a really difficult game as Juventus have made their opponents suffer for some time and they have dominated for years.

"We managed to hold Roma and Inter to 1-1 draws (though) and it would be a nice Christmas gift to get a result against Juve.

"We can take anyone on at home, but we will need a perfect game."