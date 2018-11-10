Atletico Madrid 3 Athletic Bilbao 2: Godin snatches dramatic late winner

Diego Godin scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Atletico Madrid came from behind to secure a 3-2 LaLiga win over Athletic Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's men fell well short of the standards set in Tuesday's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund and were fortunate to escape with all three points against a side who have won just once in the league this season, doing so courtesy of some late heroics.

Inaki Williams was the star of the show for the visitors, putting his side ahead with a simple tap-in after 36 minutes and then slotting home a second just after Thomas Partey had pulled Atleti level in the second half.

A second league win of the season looked within their grasp, but Rodrigo's header 10 minutes from time and Godin's late intervention – awarded after a VAR review for possible offside – moved Simeone's side up to second, a point behind leaders Barcelona.