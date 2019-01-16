Atletico Madrid 3 Girona 3 (4-4 agg): Simeone's side out on away goals

Atletico Madrid are out of the Copa del Rey after Girona secured a see-sawing 3-3 second-leg draw at Wanda Metropolitano to reach the quarter-finals on away goals.

Substitute Borja Garcia's shot fired in off Seydou Doumbia in the 88th minute to undo Antoine Griezmann's inspirational rescue act and hand Diego Simeone's men a heart-breaking exit from a tournament they last won in 2013.

Griezmann, introduced on the hour, had only moments previously completed a quickfire Atletico comeback by lashing them into the lead after helping Angel Correa level the scores inside 90 minutes.

But Girona - who earlier overturned Nikola Kalinic's first-half opener thanks to goals from Valery Fernandez and Cristhian Stuani - recovered to incredibly snatch back the ascendancy as a 4-4 aggregate draw saw them through.



Atleti were in pole position to advance following a 1-1 draw seven days earlier and strengthened their cause through Sevilla-linked Kalinic's composed finish following Diego Godin's long ball in the 12th minute.

The striker had a second ruled out for offside just beyond the half-hour mark and Girona's relief turned to joy as, against the run of play, Fernandez equalised, the teenager controlling a defensive header with his chest and volleying brilliantly across Antonio Adan.

Atleti saw Saul Niguez hobble off after half-time and their hopes of escaping the last 16 appeared in tatters by the 59th minute, the unmarked Stuani heading in Aleix Garcia's free-kick.

Simeone turned to Griezmann and it was his clever poke into the box that enabled Correa to sweep home the equaliser seven minutes later.

Santiago Arias soon became the second Atletico player to have the assistant referee deny him a goal but the home fans' mood swung again in the 84th minute - star man Griezmann gathering Thomas Lemar's inventive pass and rifling into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

It was another substitute, though, who had the final say, Doumbia intelligently flicking in Garcia's shot to decide a rollercoaster contest.