Atletico Madrid 5 Sporting Gijon 0: Griezmann and Torres at the double

Antoine Griezmann produced another stellar performance with two goals to propel Atletico Madrid to a 5-0 win over Sporting Gijon at the Vicente Calderon.

Fernando Torres also scored twice, the second from the spot, while Kevin Gameiro added another as Atletico ended a week which saw coach Diego Simeone reduce his contract on a high.

Griezmann suggested his side might end up battling against relegation following draws against Alaves and Leganes in their opening two fixtures and was heavily criticised for his comments by team-mate Saul Niguez.

The Frenchman responded by leading Atletico to their first win against Celta Vigo last week, scoring twice and creating another, and he was again their stand-out performer against Sporting.

The 25-year-old had reason to celebrate for the first time within two minutes, finding the net with a calm finish from the edge of the box, before taking his LaLiga tally for 2016-17 to four in as many appearances on the half-hour mark with a stunning strike in the top corner.

Gameiro had doubled Atletico's lead after just five minutes with a spectacular strike of his own, curling the ball into the top corner from the left hand side of the box.

Sporting Gijon never really looked like getting back in the game after Griezmann's second and Simeone's men eventually cruised to a comfortable win with two strikes from substitute Torres.

Atletico made a brilliant start to the game and opened the scoring after just 90 seconds. Gameiro did well to make the most of a defensive mistake from Isma Lopez before setting up Griezmann and the top scorer at Euro 2016 beat goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar with a calm finish from the edge of the area.

Simeone’s men gave their opponents no time to recover from that early blow as they immediately pushed for a second and Gameiro doubled their lead in the fifth minute. Filipe Luis set up the striker with a clever ball down the left and Gameiro shook off Nacho Cases with a quick move before beautifully curling the ball home.

Gameiro was unfortunate to have a goal questionably disallowed for offside midway through the first half, but Atletico would get their third in the 31st minute when Griezmann doubled his personal tally. Koke set up the Frenchman 25 yards out and he took two touches before unleashing a powerful strike that ended in the top corner.

Atletico continued to push for more and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco came close to piling even more misery on the visitors in the closing stages of the first half when he hit the upright after a fine piece of individual skill.

Griezmann went in search of his hat-trick after the interval and nearly got it in the 53rd minute, only to see his long-range strike go inches wide of the post, before aiming just wide once more halfway through the second period.

The former Real Sociedad man made way for Torres in the 69th minute and the experienced forward needed only three minutes to add his name to the scoresheet, prodding home from close range after a great run from fellow substitute Angel Correa down the left.

Torres made it five in the dying seconds when he converted a penalty after Nico Gaitan was brought down inside the area by Lillo, firing his attempt from 12 yards into the bottom left corner.