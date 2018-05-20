Atletico Madrid pay fitting tribute to tearful Torres

Atletico Madrid paid tribute to club legend Fernando Torres after the striker brought down the curtain on his Rojiblancos career with a double against Eibar.

Torres came through the ranks at Atleti in 2001, leaving the club for Liverpool in 2007 before returning to Vicente Calderon in 2015.

And, having captained the side and netting his 128th and 129th goals respectively on his final appearance in the 2-2 draw, Torres received a guard of honour from his team-mates and coaching staff at the culmination of Sunday's clash at Wanda Metropolitano.

An official farewell followed, with a highlight video of Torres' best moments for Atleti preceding speeches from numerous club dignitaries, and the presentation of a commemorative shirt and shield celebrating the Spaniard's 404 appearances for the club.