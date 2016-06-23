Atletico Madrid president confirms Vrsaljko move

Atletico Madrid club president is close to completing a move for Sassuolo's Croatia international defender Sime Vrsaljko.

Vrsaljko has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga after impressing in Serie A last season, and continuing his good form at Euro 2016.

Naturally right-footed, Vrsaljko spent much of last season operating at left-back for Eusebio Di Francesco's side.

However, the 24-year-old can play across the back line and is touted as the long-term replacement for Juanfran at the Vicente Calderon.

"Yesterday he had a medical and I imagine he'll be ready to come and play next season," Cerezo is quoted as saying by AS.

"I'll have to learn his name [though], as I still don't speak Croatian."

After being named as a substitute in Croatia's opening two Group D games at Euro 2016, Vrsaljko was handed a start in the 2-1 victory over Spain that secured Ante Cacic's side top spot and a last-16 tie with Portugal.