Atletico send Jota on loan to Porto

Promising teenager Diogo Jota has joined Porto on loan from LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Jota was signed by Diego Simeone in July after an impressive season with Pacos de Ferreira in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The 19-year-old was named the young player of the month twice in 2015-16, seeing him move to the Vicente Calderon on a five-year deal.

However, Atletico have elected to send Jota on a season-long loan with the 27-time Portuguese champions.

The deal also includes an option for Porto to buy the winger at the conclusion of the loan agreement.