Atletico taking positives from Dortmund defeat – Simeone

Diego Simeone has insisted Atletico Madrid will learn from their 4-0 hammering to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Atleti left Germany with their tails firmly between their legs on Wednesday, with Lucien Favre's in-form side having claimed an emphatic win.

Simeone's side have the chance to bounce back when they take on Real Sociedad on Saturday.

And the Atleti boss, who believes his side played better against Dortmund than they did in a 1-1 draw to Villarreal in their previous league outing, claimed there were positives to take from their heavy defeat at Signal Iduna Park.

"Emotionally, we're prepared, because a footballer always thinks about the next game," Simeone told a news conference.

"If we work and improve certain things we did against Borussia Dortmund, we'll be close to what we want, without a doubt.

"The match is exciting and a new chance to play well. Football is about balance.

"Those who manage to keep the offensive and defensive balance are more successful. We search for balance in order to keep a stable level, which is the most difficult thing to do.

"I do not listen to criticism or flattery, one weakens you and the other angers you. I focus on watching the last two matches.

"We play better in Dortmund than against Villarreal. There were important passages in which I take positive things to evolve as a team."