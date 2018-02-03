Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan start for Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal handed a full debut to record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Saturday's Premier League match against Everton.

Aubameyang completed a £56million switch from Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day and the striker will lead the Gunners attack despite Arsene Wenger claiming he was struggling with illness in the build-up to the match.

Fellow recent recruit Henrikh Mkhitaryan also makes his first Arsenal start, with Mesut Ozil completing the front three on the back of signing a lucrative new contract at Emirates Stadium.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has selected his own deadline day capture, on-loan Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, in a back three.

Arsenal lie sixth in the Premier League, eight points behind Chelsea in fourth after suffering a 3-1 loss at struggling Swansea City in midweek.