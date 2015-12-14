Aubameyang, Ayew rival Toure for CAF Player of the Year

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Swansea City forward Andre Ayew have been named on the final three-man shortlist for the Confederation of African Football's 2015 Player of the Year award.

Toure captained Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nations Glory in January and is in the running to collect the continental gong for a record fifth consecutive year but he faces stiff competition from Gabon's Aubameyang, who has been in sparkling form for Dortmund this term.

Aubameyang came second in the voting behind Toure last year and has scored 26 times in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga club so far in this campaign.

Ghana's Ayew joined Swansea on a free transfer from Marseille in June and has six Premier League goals to his name.

Toure is level on four CAF Player of the Year wins with Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o, who collected the award in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010.

The winner will be named at a CAF gala on January 7 following a vote by the head coaches of the federation's affiliated national teams.