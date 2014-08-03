Aubameyang backs Dortmund forwards

Lewandowski departed Dortmund for arch rivals Bayern Munich in July, with coach Jurgen Klopp bringing in the likes of Ciro Immobile, Adrian Ramos and Ji Dong-win to bolster his attacking options.

That trio, along with Gabon international Aubameyang, will be tasked with replacing the prolific Lewandowski as Dortmund seek to run Bundesliga champions Bayern closer this season.

And Aubameyang feels the new attacking line-up at Signal Iduna Park will ask questions of opposition defences.

"We have lost a great player, but have got Ciro and Adrian - two very good players," he said.

"I believe that we have become more flexible and less predictable. It could well be an advantage."

Klopp has experimented with different formations during the close-season, sometimes playing with two strikers while also opting for a 4-2-3-1 on occasions.

Aubameyang explained his preference is to play with two forwards and expressed a desire to improve on his 16-goal haul in all competitions last term.

"It is an advantage for me when we play 4-4-2 with two forwards, because I grew up with this system," he continued.

"I am of course willing to play anywhere and in any system.

"I hope that I will score 20 goals. I have done it [at former club] Saint-Etienne. Perhaps I can score even more."