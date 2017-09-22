Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster
Interest from China was never taken seriously by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the star Borussia Dortmund forward said.
Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he never took interest from China seriously, labelling the talks a "disaster".
The Gabon international was heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) in the close-season, but ended up staying at Dortmund.
Aubameyang, 28, said the negotiations were unprofessional, insisting it never seemed serious.
"China, I didn't take it seriously, it was a lack of professionalism," he told RMC on Thursday.
"They delayed to send us a written offer, it was a disaster."
Instead, Aubameyang has made a tremendous start to the season for Dortmund, scoring nine goals in eight games in all competitions for the Bundesliga leaders.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.