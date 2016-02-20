Aubameyang dreams of Real Madrid move

Borussia Dortmund attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day.

The Gabon international has been in sublime form this campaign, scoring 30 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions, and has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in recent months.

However, the 26-year-old is not thinking about a move to the Premier League as he has set his sights on a transfer to Madrid instead.

"My childhood dream was to play for Real Madrid," Aubameyang told L'Equipe.

"I promised my grandfather, who was from Avila some 110 kilometers away from Madrid, that I would play there. I realise that it will not be easy, but is always in the back of my mind.

"I watched a lot of Hugo Sanchez videos when I was still a child. The somersault I sometimes do to celebrate a goal is a homage to him.

"Playing for Real Madrid, or even another big Spanish club, would also be a great gift for my mother."

Aubameyang has a contract with Dortmund until June 2020 and the Bundesliga side have stressed on more than one occasion that they will not let go of their star attacker on the cheap.