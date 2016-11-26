Aubameyang hints at BVB stay past 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he is happy at Borussia Dortmund and envisages his long-term future being with the club.

The 27-year-old penned a contract extension running until 2020 in July despite being linked to the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid – doing much to fuel speculation over a move to the latter club himself.

He has been in prolific form this season and scored the winner against rivals Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker last Saturday, moving to 12 goals in 10 Bundesliga games.

Gabon international Aubameyang thrilled Signal Iduna Park and the 25,000-strong "Yellow Wall" on the stadium's Sudtribune by sinking Bayern and he cited Dortmund's passionate support as a factor in his present satisfaction.

"The fans of BVB are really incredible, it's hard to describe what you feel when you play in front of them," he told Soccer Laduma.

"The atmosphere they create, not just with the 'Yellow Wall', with the 25,000 fans present in each game, [but] for the whole 90 minutes, regardless of the result or the opponent.

"There are many things that the fans and the city of Dortmund generally appreciate.

"All of this has contributed to the decision to extend my contract to 2020 and I can imagine staying even longer.

"God alone knows what will happen in the future."