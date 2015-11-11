Aubameyang misses Gabon qualifier through injury

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was absent from Gabon's World Cup qualifier against Mozambique on Wednesday due to a muscular injury.

A statement from the Gabonese Football Federation confirmed the 26-year-old would be sidelined and that further details over the nature of the injury would be disclosed in due course.

The statement read: "Suffering from elongation, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is out for tonight's game against Mozambique. More information [will be released] in the coming hours."

Aubameyang has been in scintillating form for Dortmund, with his decisive goal in Sunday's 3-2 derby victory over Schalke his 22nd in just 20 appearances this season.