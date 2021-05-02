Aubameyang strikes on return in Arsenal win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marked his first Premier League appearance for almost a month by scoring in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners got off to the best possible start and broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Mohamed Elney strike from the edge of the box to fire the ball past Martin Dúbravka.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should've doubled Arsenal's lead in the 13th minute but his effort sailed wide of the target after he received a ball from Gabriel Martinelli.

The Magpies had a chance of their own five minutes later when Allan Saint-Maximin unleashed a strike from just inside the box to force a great save out of Matthew Ryan.

Miguel Almirón came to his sides rescue in the 29th minute when he made a crucial defensive header off the goal line to deny Elney's goal bound header.

Arsenal could not stretch their lead further in the first half as the game went into the half time break at 1-0 against Newcastle.

The visitor were forced into making a change early in the second half as Davids Luiz went off due to injury and had to be replaced by Calum Chambers.

Gabriel should've made it 2-0 in favour of Arsenal in the 63rd minute but he doesn't quite commit to the header and steered it over the bar.

Aubameyang managed to double his sides lead three minutes later when Martinelli's cross from the left was begging to be poked home, and the skipper obliged for his first Premier League goal in almost two months.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle when they were reduced to 10-men on the 90th minute when substitute Fabian Schar was shown his marching orders for a foul on Martinelli.

However, Arsenal managed to hold on to their lead over Newcastle until the final whistle to walk away with maximum points.