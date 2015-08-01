Aubameyang targets Champions League success

Re-signed Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to help his club back into the UEFA Champions League and to continental success in Europe's top club competition.

Aubameyang, 26, signed a contract extension that runs until 2020 with the Bundesliga outfit, who battled to seventh spot in the league last season.

The 2012-13 Champions League runners-up will have to wait to make their return to Europe's premier club competition, but Aubameyang wants to see them win it when they are back.

"I hope to go why not again in the final of the Champions League… why not?" the Gabon international said.

"This time I hope to win the Champions League, it's a goal for next year."

Aubameyang, who joined Dortmund in 2013, scored 16 league goals for the club last season.

But he wants to improve on that tally as the German side prepare for life after Jurgen Klopp, with Thomas Tuchel in charge.

"I hope to make a good season, I hope to do better than last year, because last year was really difficult, but I think this year we can do something really good with the new coach," Aubameyang said.

"And it's a new era I think and it's cool for us and I hope the best for everybody in the club."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc talked up Aubameyang's quality and character.

"He is a real striker. He has his speed and he is great in front of goal. He is able to stay calm in the box and never fails to impress, no matter where you play him," he said.

"So his strong mentality makes him special as well. And he is a great team player even though he has his own style. But on the pitch he never has an ego. He works for the team. That's his quality."