Aulas: Celta don't have the money for Valbuena

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas is not convinced that Celta Vigo have the financial strength to lure Mathieu Valbuena to Galicia after reports linked the Frenchman with a move.

The France international joined Lyon in August 2015 after a season in Russia with Dinamo Moscow, helping the club to a second-placed finish in Ligue 1 last term.

Celta have reportedly been mulling over a move for the 31-year-old after seeing Nolito depart for Manchester City.

But Aulas has debunked such speculation, claiming he has had no contact with the LaLiga club and suggested they would not be able to afford him anyway.

He told beIN Sports: "I have no information about this and it surprises me a lot because Mathieu is very motivated and we will need him.

"If there is an offer, as I have said, we will look at it. There has been much spoken without knowledge, and in any case we had no contact with Celta Vigo and I'm not sure they have the means to acquire Mathieu Valbuena."