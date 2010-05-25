Aurelio to leave Liverpool

"He has given us absolutely fantastic service. Fabio is a top professional, a great player and a really good lad. I mean every single word I say about him," the Spaniard told the club's website on Tuesday.

Liverpool had been trying to secure a contract extension with the 30-year-old but nothing has been agreed.

Aurelio endured an injury-marred spell at the Anfield club after joining from Benitez's former club Valencia in 2006, but the manager was quick to praise a player he knows very well.

"You can say things about players. But with Fabio, you are talking about an amazing person who gave 100 percent all the time. We wish him all the best."

