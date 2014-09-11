Aurier head injury not serious, says Renard

The Paris Saint-Germain defender knocked his head attempting to clear a corner in the 56th minute of their 4-1 loss to Cameroon, and suffered convulsions on the ground at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

Players from both Ivory Coast and Cameroon drastically drew the attention of the Ivorian medical team to attend to Aurier on the pitch.

But despite all the drama, and confirming Aurier was taken to a Yaounde hospital, Renard said the issue was not one to worry about for the 21-year-old.

"He lost conscious momentarily," Renard said.

The coach added: "It is not serious."

The Ivory Coast doctor later confirmed Aurier would make a full recovery.

It is yet to be determined if Aurier will be fit for PSG's trip to Rennes on Saturday, with the Ligue 1 season resuming after the international break.