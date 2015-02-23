Austin slams 'silly' Barton red card at Hull

Barton was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor in the 32nd minute for aiming a low punch at Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone during QPR's 2-1 loss at KC Stadium.

The controversial 32-year-old midfielder apologised for his actions afterwards but QPR striker Austin said there is only so many times you can say sorry.

"I think he just went over to protect Darnell [Furlong] but it's a silly sending off," said Austin.

"It's kind of cost us the game. He's the villain and rightly so for getting sent off. He's got to deal with it.

"He's going to miss the next three games and he's an important player for us, he's our captain.

"He's just held his hands up and said sorry … there's only so many times you can say sorry. We move on now, we've got a squad and that's the main thing."