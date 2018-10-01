Australia captain Jedinak quits international football
Aston Villa's Mile Jedinak has followed fellow Australia great Tim Cahill into international retirement.
Veteran midfielder Mile Jedinak has retired from international football three months on from captaining Australia at a World Cup for the second time.
The Aston Villa man won 79 caps and scored 20 goals during a decade-long stint with the Socceroos.
He notably skippered the side to glory at the Asian Cup in 2015 and played a key part in qualifying the team for Russia 2018, where the 34-year-old notched twice from the penalty spot.
Jedinak's departure leaves new boss Graham Arnold with a vast leadership gap to address following Tim Cahill's earlier decision to call time on his international career.
