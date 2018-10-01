Australia captain Jedinak quits international football

Veteran midfielder Mile Jedinak has retired from international football three months on from captaining Australia at a World Cup for the second time.

The Aston Villa man won 79 caps and scored 20 goals during a decade-long stint with the Socceroos.

He notably skippered the side to glory at the Asian Cup in 2015 and played a key part in qualifying the team for Russia 2018, where the 34-year-old notched twice from the penalty spot.

Jedinak's departure leaves new boss Graham Arnold with a vast leadership gap to address following Tim Cahill's earlier decision to call time on his international career.