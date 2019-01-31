Australia coach Arnold denies Hibernian interest

Australia coach Graham Arnold has distanced himself from speculation he could leave to take charge of Hibernian.

The Scottish Premiership side confirmed on Wednesday manager Neil Lennon has left the club by mutual consent.

Arnold is reportedly among the names being considered by Hibs but he insists he is not seeking to leave Australia.

"I am surprised to learn of the speculation," Arnold said in a statement. "We have just started a great four-year journey with the Socceroos and the Australian U23 national team."

"I saw a lot of growth in our team and many individuals at the Asian Cup and while we were disappointed not to go further in the competition I am extremely proud of our players and staff.

"I will be back in Australia soon and my full focus will be on the upcoming AFC U23 Championship qualifiers in Cambodia in March, and following that our 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign and the AFC U23 Championship to be held in Thailand next January."

Australia struggled to impress at this month's Asian Cup under Arnold, exiting in the quarter-finals at the hands of United Arab Emirates.

Arnold took charge of Australia last year, for the second time, having led Sydney FC to consecutive A-League titles.