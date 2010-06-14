Australia may turn to Kewell in goal quest

After their rubbing on Sunday, Verbeek said the team had no choice but to treat their next game as a final and score goals against the first African side to win in the continent's first World Cup.

"The plan was to bring him in. You saw that he was warming up. But the moment you start to play with 10 players you need different players on the field than Harry Kewell. So that was the only reason why I didn't bring him in," the Dutchman said.

"So I tried to save him for maybe the next game."

After an attacking flurry in the first few minutes, Australia never really troubled the German defence and suffered from not playing a recognised striker after the Dutch coach left out Josh Kennedy.

Instead, he relied on midfielders Richard Garcia and Cahill up front but they were starved of opportunities as the German midfield efficiently stifled Australian attacks.

The loss of Cahill through suspension for the Group D game against Ghana on June 19 also deprives Australia of their top scorer. Cahill has netted 20 goals, followed by Brett Emerton on 17 and Harry Kewell with 13.

"We were playing against one of the better teams so it's not that embarrassing that you can't score," said Verbeek. "We are not happy with the organisation, and that's what we have to work on."

"We have to score in the next two games. That's clear."

