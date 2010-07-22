Australia to present delayed Asian Cup bid

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday that the FFA, the only bidders to host the 2015 tournament, would travel to Kuala Lumpur in seven days to present the detailed plans to AFC president Mohamed Bin Hammam.

In January, the AFC granted the FFA an extension to "continue discussions with various levels of the Australian government and other stakeholders to formalise the relevant guarantees and facility agreements".

Despite only receiving one bid, the AFC said the announcement on the winning country to host their 16-team flagship event would be made at the 2011 edition in Qatar in January.

Australia are one of four Asian confederation countries, along with Japan, Qatar and South Korea, hoping to host the 2022 World Cup. The winning bid will be named in Zurich on Dec 2.

