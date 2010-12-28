Australia squad for Asian Cup

Everton's Tim Cahill, included as one of just four strikers in the squad, and Galatasaray midfielder Harry Kewell head the 19-strong Socceroo diaspora called up for the January 7-29 tournament in Qatar.

Goalkeeper Nathan Coe, who plays in Denmark for Sonderjysk Elitesport, and 22-year-old Melbourne Victory striker Robbie Kruse are the only uncapped players in the squad.

Kruse supplements an attacking unit missing injured Nagoya Grampus striker Josh Kennedy, who played in two of Australia's three World Cup matches earlier this year but has been struggling with a bad back.

Australia, who reached the quarter-finals on their Asian Cup debut in 2007, play India in their first match on Jan. 10 and also face South Korea and Bahrain in opening round Group C.

Goalkeepers: Mark Schwarzer (Fulham), Brad Jones (Liverpool), Nathan Coe (Snderjysk Elitesport).

Defenders: David Carney (Blackpool), Lucas Neill (Galatasaray), Luke Wilkshire (Dynamo Moscow), Sasa Ognenovski (Seongnam Ilhwa), Jade North (Wellington Phoenix), Matthew Spiranovic (Urawa Reds) Jon McKain (Al Nassr).

Midfielders: Brett Emerton (Blackburn Rovers), Brett Holman (AZ Alkmaar), Carl Valeri (Sassuolo), Harry Kewell (Galatasaray), Jason Culina (Gold Coast United), Mile Jedinak (Genlerbirlii), Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar), Richard Garcia (Hull City), Neil Kilkenny (Leeds).

Forwards: Scott McDonald (Middlesbrough), Robbie Kruse (Melbourne Victory), Tim Cahill (Everton), Nathan Burns (AEK Athens).