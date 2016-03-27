Australia v Jordan: Ryan and Co. out to avoid repeat against visitors

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan is keen to avoid a repeat of his side's away loss to Jordan when the Socceroos play host in AFC World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

The Socceroos top Group B and need just a point from the game to win their group and advance to the third round, with only the four best runners-up set to join the winners.

Jordan, who are only two points adrift of Australia in second position, stand in the way of Ryan and Co. and will take heart from their 2-0 win in October last year.

And Ryan is wary of a repeat performance when the two teams lock horns in Sydney.

"They did the job on us in the first game in Jordan. It doesn't sit well with us, no matter who we're playing when we don't get the results and not doing what we set out to do," the Valencia keeper said.

"They will be a very difficult opponent, with the respect to all the other teams, the most difficult team in the group.

"We're hoping for a packed out stadium here to finish our campaign off in this stage in the best possible way with some momentum for games coming up against England and Greece and the qualifiers after that."

The Harry Redknapp factor has certainly kept the Socceroos on their toes, too.

The former Tottenham and West Ham manager took over the national team this month and oversaw an 8-0 drubbing of Bangladesh in his first game in charge last week.

Socceroos midfielder Mark Milligan said the organisational and motivational powers bought to the table by Redknapp made Jordan an even bigger threat.

"He has a very good reputation for [galvanising his teams] and he’s a very well-known coach," Milligan said on Saturday.

"But we've been very good at home over the last few years especially and I really do believe if we're disciplined, stick to our structure and do what's asked for us we'll be ok.

"Being at home, if we start with a high intensity, we’ll control the match from there."

Redknapp, for his part, has told his players not to fear their more fancied opponents, who posted a big win themselves last week in a 7-0 thrashing of Tajikistan that would have been more if not for the woodwork.

"We know it's going to be a much tougher game in Australia, we understand that," Redknapp said on arrival at Sydney Airport.

"It's got the makings of a real good game. We need to win, so we've got to be going for it.

"We'll have to start well because there'll be a big crowd, great atmosphere.

"And we've got to make sure we come out as ready as we were to compete [against Bangladesh] and play the way we played."