Australia vow to harry struggling Spain

Against the Netherlands on Wednesday, Australia made it hard for the Dutch to string passes together, swarming on Louis van Gaal's defenders in an attempt to win the ball high up the pitch and attack.

The tactics from coach Ange Postecoglou almost paid off with Australia taking the lead early in the second half through a penalty from captain Mile Jedinak, only to make two errors in defence, which allowed the Netherlands to win.

Jedinak promised on Friday that Australia would be similarly proactive against Spain, who have surprisingly lost their opening two matches at the FIFA World Cup.

"Everyone knows what Spain is all about and how they play. We need to execute our game plan and unsettle them," Jedinak said at a press conference in Vitoria.

"We need to focus on ourselves but also the opposition. It is up to us to go out and enforce our game on them."

Like Australia, Spain have yet to register a point in Brazil with the reigning world champions set to head home after Monday's game in Curitiba.

Spain were thrashed 5-1 by the Netherlands in their opening game and then succumbed 2-0 to Chile on Wednesday but while the Spanish media have been unequivocal in their criticism, Jedinak still rates Vicente del Bosque's team highly.

"The results from Spain have been surprising. Are they a bad team? Absolutely not. They are one of the best ever," he said.

Meanwhile, for the all the positivity in Australia about the way Postecoglou's side have handled themselves at the World Cup, Jedinak insists the players themselves are disappointed they were unable to claim at least a draw versus Chile and the Netherlands.

"We are disappointed the way the results have panned out. We know we will have to be at 100 per cent to beat Spain," the defensive midfielder said.