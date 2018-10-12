Austria 1 Northern Ireland 0: In-form Arnautovic hits winner

Marko Arnautovic scored his third goal in four games for club and country to help Austria earn a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the Nations League.

The in-form West Ham forward has netted four in seven Premier League games this season and his perseverance against a determined Northern Ireland side paid off with a goal in the 71st minute.

Michael O'Neill's men withstood waves of pressure in Vienna and looked set to earn their first point in the competition after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a number of crucial saves.

Visiting captain Steven Davis should have claimed the points when he was presented with a one-on-one against goalkeeper Heinz Lindner midway through the second half but he squandered the chance and Arnautovic made sure he would rue the miss by calmly slotting home the winner.