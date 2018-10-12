Austria 1 Northern Ireland 0: In-form Arnautovic hits winner
West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic continued his superb form this season by scoring the winner for Austria against Northern Ireland.
Marko Arnautovic scored his third goal in four games for club and country to help Austria earn a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the Nations League.
The in-form West Ham forward has netted four in seven Premier League games this season and his perseverance against a determined Northern Ireland side paid off with a goal in the 71st minute.
Michael O'Neill's men withstood waves of pressure in Vienna and looked set to earn their first point in the competition after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a number of crucial saves.
Visiting captain Steven Davis should have claimed the points when he was presented with a one-on-one against goalkeeper Heinz Lindner midway through the second half but he squandered the chance and Arnautovic made sure he would rue the miss by calmly slotting home the winner.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.