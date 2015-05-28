Auxerre v Paris Saint-Germain: History beckons for Ligue 1 champions

Paris Saint-Germain have their sights set on the first treble in the club's history when they take on Auxerre in the Coupe de France final.

Laurent Blanc's side lifted the Coupe de la Ligue trophy back in April with a 4-0 thrashing of Bastia, before a third straight Ligue 1 title followed earlier this month.

They will start as strong favourites for Saturday's showpiece at the Stade de France against an Auxerre side who finished ninth in Ligue 2 this season.

The two teams come into the game in starkly contrasting form, PSG having won their last nine Ligue 1 matches, while Auxerre are without a victory in their past seven.

PSG completed a league and Coupe de la Ligue double last season, but goalkeeper Nicolas Douchez is relishing the opportunity for the team to write themselves into the history books by going one better this time around.

"The goal at the beginning of the season was to win every competition we would enter," he told PSG TV.

"We end up in this final of the Coupe de France, which can be a nice end point to our season.

"We have the opportunity to make history, something we all want to do. We are very motivated. For this final we will prepare well to get this cup."

Winger Lucas Moura added: "This Coupe de France may allow us to finish the season in fine style. We will work hard to win this game and to enter in the history of Paris Saint-Germain."

PSG last lifted the trophy in 2010 with a 1-0 win over Monaco after extra time - the eighth time they have won the competition - while Auxerre have four Coupe de France triumphs to their name, including a 2-1 success over the capital club in 2003.

Auxerre head coach Jean-Luc Vannuchi took the unusual step of confirming his starting XI for the match on Thursday.

"I do not know if this is the right approach, but I made ​​that choice," said Vannuchi, who will be without defender Jean-Charles Castelletto (knee) and midfielder Gregory Lefebvre (arm).

Blanc, meanwhile, will be unable to call on the services of the suspended Javier Pastore, while the fitness of Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to be in doubt.

The Sweden international - scorer of 30 goals in all competitions this season - missed the final two Ligue 1 matches with a calf strain, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available to help PSG attempt to achieve a slice of history.