Ayew set for talks over Swansea City future

Andre Ayew says he will hold talks with Swansea City after refusing to confirm he will stay at the club for next season.

The Ghana international finished the campaign as his side's top scorer with 12 goals and struck the equaliser against Manchester City in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Ayew was linked with a possible switch to Sunderland during the mid-season transfer window and West Ham have been rumoured to be monitoring his future.

While the 26-year-old is happy with life in south Wales, he stopped short of committing himself to another year at the Liberty Stadium.

"I think you should ask the chairman," the former Marseille man said on Sunday when asked about his future. "I'm happy here. If I have to stay, fine. If I have to leave, I have to leave.

"What is important for me is that I keep doing my work, and in football the truth of today is not the truth of tomorrow.

"We'll see what's going to happen, we'll have a discussion and see the way forward.

"I've enjoyed the Premier League, I think it's the best league in the world. The intensity, the determination from every team. It's a league where you enjoy every game. Every game is difficult, you can never say you've won it before you've played it.

"I hope to stay in the Premier League if I leave, but I'm here at the moment at Swansea."

Ayew is delighted that Francesco Guidolin has signed a two-year contract to stay as head coach after guiding the club to Premier League safety this season.

"I think everyone has learned a lot from the season," he said. "We've had three managers, which is not easy to deal with. But we managed to cope with all the changes and stayed up.

"We now have a coach with a lot of experience who knows what he wants to do.

"I've had friends from the national team who have been coached by him, and I know what he can do."