Ayo Obileye scores twice as Queen of the South fight back to beat Arbroath

Ayo Obileye and first-half substitute Dapo Mebude inspired an astonishing Queen of the South fightback as they won 4-2 against Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

Trailing 2-0 to Bobby Linn’s free-kick and Michael McKenna’s penalty midway through the first half, Queens responded with a change of system as Mebude replaced Ciaran Dickson and remarkably, they led by the interval.

Obileye’s header started the fightback and James Maxwell equalised, following up after Connor Shields’ shot was saved, before Mebude scored his first senior goal in first-half stoppage time.

Defender Obileye scored again in the second half and went close to a hat-trick before substitute Stephen Dobbie hit the crossbar with a free-kick, with Jack Hamilton and Lewis Moore denied as Arbroath sought a way back into the game.