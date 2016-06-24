AZ want record fee for Janssen

AZ are holding out for a huge record fee for star forward Vincent Janssen after turning down a third offer from Tottenham, according to their technical director.

Spurs are hoping to recruit a forward ahead of the new Premier League season, and the Netherlands international, who fired 27 goals in the Eredivisie last term, has taken their fancy.

However, early attempts to sign Janssen have proved unsuccessful, with three bids, rising to €14million, reportedly considered too low.

"The difference between our asking price and their offer is too big," AZ technical director Max Huiberts told De Telegraaf.

The Dutch club are apparently hoping to receive €20m for the 22-year-old - twice their previous record deal that saw Jozy Altidore move to Sunderland in 2013.

Wolfsburg are among a number of other clubs linked to Janssen, but Huiberts insists there have been no firm offers besides Tottenham's.

"I hear a lot of rumours and a number of other clubs have made inquiries, but there is no other club that is concrete right now."