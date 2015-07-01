B36 1 The New Saints 2: Wilde leaves it late to secure advantage

The New Saints left it late to secure a 2-1 away victory over B36 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round tie on Wednesday.

Hans Pauli Samuelsen put the Faroese hosts in front after seven minutes, but TNS responded almost immediately as Scott Quigley provided a ninth-minute equaliser.

That looked set to be the end of the goalscoring action for the evening, only for Michael Wilde to score in the 90th minute and give TNS the upper hand heading into next week's reverse meeting.

Wilde's late winner ensured Adrian Cieslewicz of TNS gained bragging rights, for the time being at least, over brother Lukasz, part of the B36 team.