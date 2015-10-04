Bacca and Luiz Adriano must do more, says Mihajlovic

Sinisa Mihajlovic says he wants more from Luiz Adriano and Carlos Bacca as Milan prepare for their Serie A encounter with Napoli on Sunday.

Luiz Adriano and Bacca joined Milan from Shakhtar Donetsk and Sevilla respectively ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and have between them scored four of the San Siro side's eight league goals so far this term.

Nevertheless, Mihajlovic is not entirely satisfied with his attacking duo and has urged them to seek improvement.

"From Luiz Adriano and Bacca I am expecting that little bit more in terms of character and contribution," Mihajlovic said at a press conference.

"They have done well up until now, that is true, but I expect a bit more.

"No player is indispensable."

Bacca and Luiz Adriano are likely to start against Napoli, however, as Mario Balotelli is struggling with a muscle injury and will only be named among the substitutes at most.

"Balotelli? He has trained apart this week, but we still have a day and a half before the visit of Napoli," Mihajlovic commented on Saturday.

"Based on how things are at the moment, he is available for the bench.

"Of the forwards, two will start and one will go on the bench."