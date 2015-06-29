Bacca confirms Milan agreement

In-demand Sevilla striker Carlos Bacca reiterated that he has an agreement to join Milan, though "nothing has been set in stone yet".

Bacca's agent Sergio Barila revealed over the weekend that terms have been agreed with Milan, allowing his client to move to Serie A, despite reported interest from Liverpool.

And the 28-year-old Colombia international confirmed he is set to join Sinisa Mihajlovic's Milan.

"It has to be finalised and every day I am linked with a different club, but it is true that we reached an agreement with Milan," he said via DeportesEH.

"We spoke to them, my representative spoke to them and we have an agreement with Milan, that is the reality.

"They are the club with 100 per cent possibility of signing me, but nothing has been set in stone yet."

Bacca, who netted a brace in the UEFA Europa League final, has scored 34 La Liga goals in the past two seasons, including 20 in 2014-15 as Sevilla finished fifth.