Bacca suffers thigh injury

AC Milan attacker Carlos Bacca faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury in his side's 2-2 Serie A draw with rivals Inter at the weekend.

The Colombia international featured from the start in the Derby della Madonnina and set up Suso for the 2-1 lead shortly before the hour mark.

Bacca was forced to leave the pitch with a muscular problem in the 71st minute, though, and Milan have announced he has suffered a thigh injury.

"Milan announce that during Sunday night’s match against Inter, Carlos Bacca suffered a flexor strain to his right thigh," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The player will undergo further examination next week."

The 30-year-old has scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances this campaign, but has not found the net since his strike in the 4-3 win over Sassuolo on October 2, going six matches without a goal.