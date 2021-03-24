Bafana’s journey in Afcon qualifiers thus far!

Bafana Bafana will take on Ghana and Sudan in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Here is a look at how they fared in Group C after four games.

South Africa will welcome the Black Stars of Ghana to the FNB Stadium when the two nations square off on Thursday, with kick off set for 6pm.

Bafana will then travel to Khartoum for their final Group C qualifier against Sudan at the Al-Hilal Stadium on Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 6pm.

We take a look back at Bafana’s previous results in Group C:

Ghana 2-0 Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana suffered a loss 2-0 at the hands of Ghana in their opening 2021 Afcon Group C qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, 14 November 2019 through goals from Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus.

Bafana Bafana 1-0 Sudan

South Africa claimed their first win in the group stages after Lebogang Phiri's solitary goal fired them to a 1-0 win over Sudan on Sunday, 17 November 2019.

Bafana Bafana 2-0 Sao Tome and Principe

Goals from Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu spearheaded Bafana Bafana to a unconvincing 2-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, 13 November 2020.

Sao Tome and Principe 2-4 Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana completed the double over Sao Tome and Príncipe as they registered a 4-2 victory at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday, 16 November 2020.

Joazhifel Soares and Harramiz Soares netted the Falcons first two goals in their Group C campaign, but Themba Zwane and Percy Tau each grabbed a brace to hand Bafana the victory.