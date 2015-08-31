Bahebeck 'a little scared but all is well'

Saint-Etienne forward Jean-Christophe Bahebeck has been given "reassuring news" about his health after being rushed to hospital with chest pains during Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Bastia.

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Bahebeck was substituted at half-time, with no cause for his removal given by the club's official channels at the time.

A statement later on Sunday confirmed: "After feeling chest discomfort during the match, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck was hospitalised to undergo further investigations."

But Bahebeck subsequently moved to reassure fans via his Twitter account.

"Hi twittos. Reassuring news about my health. A little scared but all is well.

"Thank you all for your messages..."

The game was played out in temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.