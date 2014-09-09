Bahebeck signs four-year PSG contract extension

The 21-year-old striker has risen through the ranks at Parc des Princes and will now remain in the French capital until at least June 2019.

"I am very happy to be continuing with my club," Bahebeck told the club's official website.

"Paris Saint-Germain is the perfect place to learn and progress alongside world-class players.

"I will do everything I can to help construct this magnificent project."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was also thrilled to extend the deal of home-grown talent Bahebeck.

"We want to show our confidence in our young players that have come through the ranks of our youth academy," he commented.

"We are very proud that Jean-Christophe Bahebeck is signing up to become a long-term element of our project.

"He represents the future of Paris Saint-Germain."