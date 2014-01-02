Baines bullish over Everton top four hopes

Baines struck from the penalty spot late on to secure a 1-1 draw at Stoke City on New Year's Day, leaving Roberto Martinez's side fifth in the table after suffering only two defeats in the top flight this season.

Leon Osman came off the bench to win the penalty which rescued a point for the Merseyside club at the Britannia Stadium.

And England left-back Baines saw the midfielder's contribution as an example that Everton have quality throughout the squad in their first season under Martinez.

He told the club's official website: "We've got a lot of quality throughout and the spirit is fantastic,

"The difference in terms of getting a point is probably Leon Osman who came off the bench, was brave in the box and won us a penalty.

"That’s what we have got throughout really - people who can come in and make a difference. We’ve really utilised the squad well this season and we will need everyone to the end."