Baines claims Everton lack chemistry

Leighton Baines has put Everton's patchy Premier League form down to a lack of chemistry among the team.

A 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday meant Everton have won just once in their past five league matches, a run of form that has left them 12th in the table.

The Toffees have fared better in knockout competition, defeating Chelsea 2-0 last month to reach the FA Cup semi-finals and they travel to Wembley later this month to face either United or West Ham in the final four.

Full-back Baines is desperate for Everton's performances to improve before then and says securing a spot in the semi-final XI should act as motivation for the players.

"You are only really secure as individuals when you are winning games but even then we will make changes from time to time with what is required tactically," Baines told the Liverpool Echo.

"I don't think there is anyone expecting to have their name pencilled in for that game [the FA Cup semi-final]. But the motivation should be getting your name there.

"I just don't feel as though the chemistry is quite there with the team on the pitch at the moment, and it hasn't been for a while. We are maybe leaning too heavily on individuals to come up with something.

"We're in games, we were in the game on Sunday and had a couple of chances, but we're not performing as a team to the level we know we can or we should be.

"Results have an impact on that because chemistry and confidence go hand in hand. Look at the teams who are having success this year and you'd say they have chemistry.

"If I had to say one thing, I just don't know if it's there with us at the moment, for whatever reason."

The next chance for Everton to discover the missing ingredient identified by Baines will come away to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.