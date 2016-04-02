Baines: Everton fans deserve better

Leighton Baines knows that Everton's recent form at Goodison Park is well below the standards expected by the club's fans.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Manchester United, the full-back has called on his team-mates to bounce back from their 2-0 home loss to Arsenal before the international break, and criticised the manner of that defeat.

Baines told the club's official website: "Obviously you want to respond from any defeat and we weren't happy with the manner in which we lost against Arsenal.

"We haven't given the fans the results they deserve [at Goodison] but we hope to continue our good away form at least and get another win and finish the season strongly.

"It's a tough game but it's a good chance for us to bounce back."

With nine league games left to play, and an FA Cup semi-final to contend with, Baines is hoping his recent run of fitness and regular first-team action can continue during the run-in.

Two ankle operations have restricted the 31-year-old to to just 14 appearances in 2015-16, but he is in a positive frame of mind after two consecutive starts at left-back.

"This season has been different from a lot of seasons I have had in the past," he added. "I had surgery twice and that took out a big chunk of the campaign.

"Coming back from that is difficult and interesting. You find yourself in different places and mindsets and find out different things about yourself. It's part of the journey and the process.

"I've been very lucky down the years to steer clear of injuries and look after myself but these things, in some respects, are inevitable. It's how you go about dealing with it and coming back in the best shape you can."